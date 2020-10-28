Ted Wigger

1949 - 2020

Theodore John Wigger left our world on October 22, just short of his seventy-first birthday, following a complex illness. He chose to live fully for as long as he could, never failing to enjoy travel, a hearty meal with friends, or the chance to share a good joke.

While Ted was a surprise for his parents, Henry and Mary Wigger, he was never a disappointment. He graduated from Napa High in 1967 and went on to get a degree in history from the University of New Hampshire. Later, Ted returned to school to complete a Master's in Public Health from the University of Southern California.

He entered the family business, Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, when he recognized that he could fill a need. He maintained a business that not only supported his extended family, but also was an integral part of Napa's history. Generations of Napa families counted on Ted and the fine staff of Treadway and Wigger to see them through life's most difficult transitions. He had a unique blend of calmness, compassion, and capability that helped us as we honored our loved ones' lives. Ted was also a student of Napa history and could link families' histories several generations back. He loved the Napa community, his connections to other downtown businesses, and the Napa people.

Ted had a wide and diverse group of friends from high school, college, and more recent experiences. All of us will miss the opportunity to test a new restaurant with him and share our review of the menu, the noise level, and especially the desserts. Several got to share travel to Europe or, more recently, Hawaii, with Ted and all have great stories to tell.

Ted was survived by his brother, Henry (Bud) who died just two days after Ted, his niece Carol and nephew, Mark, extended family including several cousins, and many friends who considered him part of their families. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Martha.

As we say goodbye, let's hope we can emulate Ted's ability to listen with compassion and respond to each other with honesty. A gathering will be held after the restrictions are lifted and we can safely be together to share our love of Ted. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Ted, please bake a plate of toasted walnut, chocolate chip cookies for a friend, support local businesses by ordering a meal from one of his favorite restaurants, or make a donation to a charity of your choice or perhaps Collabria or Napa Valley Education Foundation.