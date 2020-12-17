Terri Lynn Breimon

1956 - 2020

Terri was brought into this world on September 24 1956 by her parents Leo and Margie (Farris) Riley at St. Helena Sanitarium Hospital. She lost her battle with COPD at home in Suisun, Ca. on November 23 2020. She was 64.

Terri grew up in Napa, Ca. where she would meet and marry Keith Breimon Sr. While pregnant with their first child, Paula, Her husband joined the US Army. Terri moved out of California to be with him at his various posts. Three years later, while stationed in Arizona, they had their second child, Keith Breimon II. Upon completing his service, the family moved back to Napa, Ca. Terri went to work for the Napa School District in food service and Janitorial roles. During this period, they had their third child, Benjamin Breimon. After several years in Napa, the family moved to Fairfield, Ca. where she worked for the Fairfield/Suisun School District.

While in Fairfield, Terri and Keith Sr. got a divorce and after a few years, Terri moved to Oroville, Ca. While there she worked as a in home care provider for the next 20 years. In 2011 she moved to Suisun, Ca. to be closer to her family.

Terri loved her family and friends fiercely. She was well known as Aunt T to many and Grandma T to her grandchildren. She was well loved and will be missed dearly by those that knew her.

She is survived by her loyal companion, Chewy, her children, Paula Breimon of Vallejo, Ca., Keith Breimon II of Cordelia, Ca. and Benjamin Breimon of Vallejo, Ca. Her grandchildren Shawn, Noah and Kyle. Her siblings and their spouses Charlotte and Richard, Devada and Juanita, Don and Mary, Judy and Gaylen, Jackie, Steven, Ron and Carla and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Tubby and sisters Debbie and Cheryl. Due to Covid-19 celebration of life will be announced at a later date.