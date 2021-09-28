Terry Carlson

June 21, 1942 - Sept. 1, 2021

Terry Carlson will be remembered most for his love of music. A talented musician, singing along with his guitar, banjo, or the piano, Terry was the life of the party. His repertoire of party songs and infectious way of getting everyone to sing along brought joy to anyone fortunate enough to share a musical experience with Terry.

He also loved to dance! When Terry hit the dance floor, no matter what partner he took, they were sure to turn heads. He and his wife, Karen Carlson, took dance classes together and were not afraid to take control of the floor!

Terry also had a deep connection with the outdoors. He was an active member of the Napa Valley Land Trust for decades. His involvement included easement monitoring, allowing him to bring his loved ones hiking through some of the most beautiful and pristine places in the state. He also enjoyed sipping wine and relaxing on his patio while taking in the majestic mountain view beyond the branches of the old oak tree.

In his later years, Terry could most likely be found walking, dining, resting -- doing pretty much anything that involved his best friend, Sadie, a loving Australian Shepherd. We know he is watching over her proudly now, as she has become the resident pet and therapy dog in the community where he most recently lived.

His family and closest friends will celebrate Terry's life by visiting the special places that brought them together throughout his lifetime.