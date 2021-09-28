Menu
Terry Carlson

Terry Carlson

June 21, 1942 - Sept. 1, 2021

Terry Carlson will be remembered most for his love of music. A talented musician, singing along with his guitar, banjo, or the piano, Terry was the life of the party. His repertoire of party songs and infectious way of getting everyone to sing along brought joy to anyone fortunate enough to share a musical experience with Terry.

He also loved to dance! When Terry hit the dance floor, no matter what partner he took, they were sure to turn heads. He and his wife, Karen Carlson, took dance classes together and were not afraid to take control of the floor!

Terry also had a deep connection with the outdoors. He was an active member of the Napa Valley Land Trust for decades. His involvement included easement monitoring, allowing him to bring his loved ones hiking through some of the most beautiful and pristine places in the state. He also enjoyed sipping wine and relaxing on his patio while taking in the majestic mountain view beyond the branches of the old oak tree.

In his later years, Terry could most likely be found walking, dining, resting -- doing pretty much anything that involved his best friend, Sadie, a loving Australian Shepherd. We know he is watching over her proudly now, as she has become the resident pet and therapy dog in the community where he most recently lived.

His family and closest friends will celebrate Terry's life by visiting the special places that brought them together throughout his lifetime.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 28, 2021.
Terry and Karen were college friends at Central Michigan University in the early 60´s. We shared many outings with Terry and his guitar! He was the center of entertainment! Karen was THE energetic cheerleader that we all loved! We have been so fortunate to reconnect over the past 15+ years as they´ve hosted us nearly annually. They loved sharing their garden veggies, chicken eggs, local wineries and hiking spots with us! We miss both of them, and treasure our friendships and memories!
Marcia and Jerry Brichan
Friend
October 16, 2021
What a guy! Always welcoming the local kids into their beautiful home with hugs and lots of love. The Carlson´s home was everyone´s home! Lots of great memories in the garage and in the back yard...like when Terry decided to show all us young kids how to jump in the pool. Girls, I love you, and I will never forget your dad, and your mom. Beautiful wonderful fun memories. Love Johnny
Johnny
September 29, 2021
I was deeply saddened to read of Terry's passing. I worked with him in the Napa County Counsel's office in the late 1970's and always thought very highly of him. I especially remember a lovely luncheon he and Karen hosted at their home. May he rest in peace and the family be comforted by their memories.
Sharon Sanders
Work
September 28, 2021
