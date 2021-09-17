Thomas Leslie Combs Jr

1926 - 2021

He was a Long tern Napa Reisdent, Loving husband, father and grandpa, so special that you left us too soon. What an amazing life you had. Entered the navy at 17 and was on the aircraft carrier, The Antietam. After his service went to work at mare island navel shipyard until his retirement. Accomplished painter, writer of 4 books.

Survived by wife, Fay combs, Kathy Combs Johnson and Steve, Roger Combs, preceeded in death by son Ronald L Combs. Survived by sons Ronald and Vickie Solomon, Robert and Kelly Solomon, and Richard and Kathy Solomon, and many grandchildren and great grand children. Celebration of life to be announced