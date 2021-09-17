Menu
Thomas Leslie Combs Jr.
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Thomas Leslie Combs Jr

1926 - 2021

He was a Long tern Napa Reisdent, Loving husband, father and grandpa, so special that you left us too soon. What an amazing life you had. Entered the navy at 17 and was on the aircraft carrier, The Antietam. After his service went to work at mare island navel shipyard until his retirement. Accomplished painter, writer of 4 books.

Survived by wife, Fay combs, Kathy Combs Johnson and Steve, Roger Combs, preceeded in death by son Ronald L Combs. Survived by sons Ronald and Vickie Solomon, Robert and Kelly Solomon, and Richard and Kathy Solomon, and many grandchildren and great grand children. Celebration of life to be announced


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Kathy,so sorry for you loss my thought and prayers are with you and your family
Lana schultheiss
September 20, 2021
I am very sorry for your lost.
Jayne Guiducci
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results