Thomas Bernard Gill

1951 - 2021

Tom passed at home in Calistoga last Sunday. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Caitlin, his 3 grandchildren and his ex-wife, Eileen. He is also survived by his siblings Peter Gill and Mary Cage.

Tom graduated from the University of the Peugeot Sound and worked as an attorney in Napa, San Francisco and Davis. Tom loved the law.

Tom had many friends who loved him and who he loved. He will be greatly missed. The family will be hosting a virtual celebration of his life on Saturday, 3/20/21, at 2:30 pm on zoom.