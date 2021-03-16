Menu
Thomas Bernard Gill

Thomas Bernard Gill

1951 - 2021

Tom passed at home in Calistoga last Sunday. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Caitlin, his 3 grandchildren and his ex-wife, Eileen. He is also survived by his siblings Peter Gill and Mary Cage.

Tom graduated from the University of the Peugeot Sound and worked as an attorney in Napa, San Francisco and Davis. Tom loved the law.

Tom had many friends who loved him and who he loved. He will be greatly missed. The family will be hosting a virtual celebration of his life on Saturday, 3/20/21, at 2:30 pm on zoom.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
zoom
CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom was a great friend and colleague. Always good for a laugh. We'd spend 15 minutes at a time spinning increasingly wilder and wilder puns made up out of his (actual or pretended) trouble hearing. Once, we drove down to Malibu together along the coast and watched the beautiful azure ocean open up, gleaming in the sunlight. Unforgettable. A magical moment to spend with a cherished friend.
Thomas
April 24, 2021
Blessings to you and the entire Gill family.
Jeannamarie Shepphard
Friend
March 22, 2021
RIP Tom. See ya on the other side.
Patrick Lewis
March 20, 2021
Much love, Tom's DFEH Family
March 19, 2021
I worked with Tom when we both worked for Paul Hoff at Paul's office. It was a small and fun group of people. Tom was so awesome and a great attorney. I am sorry to hear of his passing.
Kathy A Roberts
March 16, 2021
I want to offer my condolences on the passing of your beloved father. Caitlin, your dad was a joy to be around and was so generous with his love and friendships. We had some wonderful times working band bingo together. He will be greatly missed! Marc and Sandra DeMatteo
Sandra DeMatteo
March 16, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Tom's passing. I saw him at one of our class reunions and enjoyed re-connecting. May his memory be eternal.
Therese Menzel
March 16, 2021
