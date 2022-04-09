Timothy Wilkens Jr.

1991 - 2019

Timothy Wilkens Jr. "Timmy," or "T.J." came into this world on Thanksgiving Day of 1991. Timmy attended St. John's Catholic School, and Vintage High School in Napa where he met many lifelong friends. Timmy was the type of bright and funny individual you would want to be friends with, and thus the friendships continued throughout his life. Like a magnet he continued to gain friendships throughout his studies in Australia, Hong Kong, and Ireland before continuing to Santa Clara University.

Upon graduating with degrees both in Business and in Economics, T.J. went on to co-found a successful development company. In his spare time Timmy participated in the day to day of stock trading, competed and won at Stand-Up comedy, and enjoyed many a Giant's, Warriors, and 49'ers game. He also was an active participant, and advocate for those with special needs in support of his older brother, Chris.

Timmy's life was one measured in memories, moments, and friendships, not in years. While it has been 3 years since this wonderful man's passing, he is still remembered every year by his friends and family at his annual "Timsgiving" and celebration of life dinner, where we raise a glass to the life and love we shared with Timothy Wilkens Jr.

We miss you so much every day Timmy, but we look forward to seeing you in Heaven,

Your Loving Family & Friends