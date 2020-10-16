Todd James Wolfe

1971 - 2020

Todd James Wolfe was born December 9, 1971, passed away at home unexpectedly following Hip Replacement Surgery on September 22, 2020. He was 47 years young.

Todd had a real passion for Rockhounding, especially in the Napa Valley. He was a very talented Welder, making numerous grapevine sculptures.

Todd leaves behind the love of his life, Elizabeth Scoble of Napa. He is survived by his Mother Marilyn Head Webster of Napa & Father, Jay Wolfe. Todd leaves a son, Michael Wolfe and a daughter, Kira Wolfe of Tacoma, Washington. Left behind is his Beagle, Copper. Todd had the most amazing gift of connecting with everyone he met. His life was cut short, we will sorely miss him, Rest easy.

Due to Covid 19, no services where held.