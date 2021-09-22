Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernice Gladys Miller
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Vernice Gladys Miller

1933 - 2021

Vernice Gladys Miller, 88, died peacefully at home on Wednesday September 15, 2021 ending a long battle with a carcinoid tumor.

Born in Alexandria, Minnesota on March 11, 1933, Vernice moved to Napa CA at age 15 where she graduated from Napa Union High School, Napa Jr. College and was a 1955 graduate of University of California, Berkeley.

Vernice married Robert Miller in 1956 and they had a great 65 year marriage.

Vernice spent 30+ years as an elementary teacher at both Vichy and West Park Schools.She was a long time member of Napa Valley Country Club, Retired Teachers Association and Napa Chapter of University Women and greatly enjoyed world travel, golf and bridge.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Edwin and Esther Wachter and sister Eldona.

Survivors include husband Robert, Daughter Carol Bunton (Joe) of The Woodlands TX, Son James (Linda) of San Diego CA and grandchildren Scott,Nicole and Ryan of TX and Joshua and Andrew of CA.

At Venice's request there will be no services and Inurnment was at Tulocay Cemetary. Memorials may be directed to Collabria Hospice, Queen of The Valley Hospital or Napa branch AAUW Scholarship fund


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mrs Miller was my elementary teacher at Vichy in the early 60´s and she was awesome. She also taught my two children at Vichy and she was just as awesome for them. I ran into her at Kohl´s a few years back and even after many many years she remembered me. She will forever be remembered. Her family should be very proud of the exemplary person she was as a person and a teacher.
Cindy Snead
September 23, 2021
Vernice was a sorority sister of mine at Cal and I was delighted to meet her again when we moved to Napa in 1979. She was always gracious to me and I am saddened to hear of her passing. My condolences to her family.
Judy Andrich
School
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results