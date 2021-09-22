Vernice Gladys Miller

1933 - 2021

Vernice Gladys Miller, 88, died peacefully at home on Wednesday September 15, 2021 ending a long battle with a carcinoid tumor.

Born in Alexandria, Minnesota on March 11, 1933, Vernice moved to Napa CA at age 15 where she graduated from Napa Union High School, Napa Jr. College and was a 1955 graduate of University of California, Berkeley.

Vernice married Robert Miller in 1956 and they had a great 65 year marriage.

Vernice spent 30+ years as an elementary teacher at both Vichy and West Park Schools.She was a long time member of Napa Valley Country Club, Retired Teachers Association and Napa Chapter of University Women and greatly enjoyed world travel, golf and bridge.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Edwin and Esther Wachter and sister Eldona.

Survivors include husband Robert, Daughter Carol Bunton (Joe) of The Woodlands TX, Son James (Linda) of San Diego CA and grandchildren Scott,Nicole and Ryan of TX and Joshua and Andrew of CA.

At Venice's request there will be no services and Inurnment was at Tulocay Cemetary. Memorials may be directed to Collabria Hospice, Queen of The Valley Hospital or Napa branch AAUW Scholarship fund