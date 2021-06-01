Menu
Vernon Lee Meats
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Vernon Lee Meats

1954 - 2021

Vernon Lee Meats, 66 yrs old, was born June 22, 1954 in Wenatchee, WA to Bernice Meats. His early years were spent raised with his four siblings Judy, Marie, George and Leo. In 1972 to 1975 he served in the US Army.

In 1979 he moved to Napa, CA and shortly after met and married the love of his life Glenda on Oct. 17, 1981. Together they had 4 children, Charlene, Tony, Floyd and Jeffrey. Vern had a long career as a roofer and carpenter. When he wasn't working you could find him out on a sports field either umpiring, coaching or cheering for his sons various teams. Vern loved fishing, hunting, camping and dancing with his wife. Vern passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 40 yrs and son Jeffrey (Mercedes) Meats and 4 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on June 5, 2021 from 11-3pm at Dry Creek Park. 2537 Rigdon Ct.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dry Creek Park
2537 Rigdon Ct., CA
Please have Charlene contact me at 707 235 6813. I´d love to hear from her and always rip Vern. You were a good man.
Melissa Doiron
Friend
June 7, 2021
I first meet Vern when I was hired at Modern Method, he just came back from vacation. As soon as we meet it was like we had known each other forever. He was like a brother to me. I also remember when he bought my daughters 1974 Camaro (orange) for Jeffery's first car. They were very happy that they would have a project to do together, after they got it painted they came by to show me. He was a Great and Friendly Guy. He will be truly missed. RIP my Friend. Ray Crow
Ray Crow
Friend
June 4, 2021
The door to Modern Method Roofing's office opened and in comes this guy, straight from Washington state. He's wearing a plaid flannel shirt, tucked into a pair of bib overalls. Lumber jack boots on his feet and a giant smile when he asked, "are you hiring?" that was the first memory of Vern, and also a family story, often told with happy memories from that day forward. He has always held a special place in our entire family's hearts. Both of you and your lives, travels and stories found a place in our hearts. I am very sorry, he is no longer here. Just remember, It never gets Better, but it does get easier. with love, Skippi M.
Aneva, Skippi Memmott
Friend
June 3, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about your loss. Sal Romero
Sal Romero
Friend
June 2, 2021
Vern Meats ----- a very pleasant good honest guy who helped us all get at least a few calls right on the baseball field. RIP Vern.
Jim McNamara
Other
June 1, 2021
Vern and I was good friends in school . Vern and family lived on franklin street and I was 1 block away on emerson street we both went to high school together and we close in them days after we both did service time we lived toether on chelan street in Wenatchee just before he left for California we even work roofing togther found memorys of him. Glanda i meet her when vern and her coming to vist family and friend in wenatchee they broke down in just in oregon broader so i went bring them to wenatchee . yes ill miss old vern we same age i hope you doing well Glenda vern safe now no more worry may the Lord watch over you Glenda and bless you and family i send my condolences i sure had fun the time o came to visit take care Danile Rash
Daniel Rash
School
June 1, 2021
Hello I am so supried Vern had died. I remember him and Glinda taking Charlene and I and Jeffrey to Windsor water park. It was fun. You will be missed.
Melissa Doiron
Friend
June 1, 2021
Shared many great times with Vern and Glenda.
Laura Bartelson
Family
June 1, 2021
Glenda, So So Sorry to hear about Vern. Our Hearts go out to You and your Family. Ray and I were just talking about you guys and that we needed to come up and see ya. Missed the good times we used to have with ya'll. please call some time when you can. 707 643-4798
Ray & Sue Crow
Work
June 1, 2021
I never had the honor of meeting Vern but game become a good friend of his wife Glenda. I am sorry for your lost and am here for you always. RIP Vern.
Julie Tucker
Friend
June 1, 2021
