Vernon Lee Meats

1954 - 2021

Vernon Lee Meats, 66 yrs old, was born June 22, 1954 in Wenatchee, WA to Bernice Meats. His early years were spent raised with his four siblings Judy, Marie, George and Leo. In 1972 to 1975 he served in the US Army.

In 1979 he moved to Napa, CA and shortly after met and married the love of his life Glenda on Oct. 17, 1981. Together they had 4 children, Charlene, Tony, Floyd and Jeffrey. Vern had a long career as a roofer and carpenter. When he wasn't working you could find him out on a sports field either umpiring, coaching or cheering for his sons various teams. Vern loved fishing, hunting, camping and dancing with his wife. Vern passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 40 yrs and son Jeffrey (Mercedes) Meats and 4 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on June 5, 2021 from 11-3pm at Dry Creek Park. 2537 Rigdon Ct.