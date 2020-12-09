Veronica Yeung LaClear

1936 - 2020

Veronica Yeung LaClear passed away at home on December 3, 2020 in Napa, CA at the age of 84.

Veronica was born on October 3, 1936 in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province China. She graduated from nursing school in Macau and moved to Hong Kong. She excelled in her profession at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She was married to Richard Wong and had 3 children. In 1976, her family immigrated to the US and lived in Napa, CA ever since. In 1984, she and her family all became citizens of the United States of America in which she was immensely proud. In 1989, she was happily remarried to George William LaClear. They shared a beautiful union and found great happiness with each other.

Veronica was a loving and generous person who enjoyed reading Chinese novels, taking daily walks with her husband Bill and fishing and camping at Ice House Lake. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Veronica is survived by her husband; George LaClear, children; Jeffrey, Maria, Antony, stepson; Roger and grandchildren; Julian, Erika, Jordan, Joshua and Cameron.

A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1pm to 3pm at Tulocay Funeral Home at 411 Coombsville Rd Napa.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.