Vicki Kroplin Rawlins
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Vicki Kroplin Rawlins

1942 - 2021

Vicki Kroplin Rawlins passed away peacefully at home on February 9, 2021 surrounded by her family and her precious pups, Daisy and Lily.

Born in Napa on May 20, 1942 to William and Alta Kroplin, Vicki was a fourth generation Napa native. She married John Rawlins on July 2, 1961 and they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. John and Vicki raised their three daughters in Napa and ran their business, Napa Septic Tank Service, until their retirement.

Vicki's creativity and talents were many, from her famous chocolate chip cookies, beautifully hosted dinner parties, family holidays, wedding planning, sewing, floral design, to crocheting hundreds of baby hats for local hospitals. Her greatest gift to the world was her ability to give her love fully to people who came into her life and to make them feel like they were part of our family. The absolute joy in Vicki's life were her grandchildren. Vicki never missed the many sporting events, piano and dance recitals, plays and performances through the years to support them. Her love for them was endless and she had a unique and special bond with each of them. Vicki enjoyed traveling far and wide, but her happy place was with her family on our annual trip to Lake Tahoe each summer.

Vicki is survived by her husband, John and her three daughters and sons-in-law; Laura and Jose Ceja, Leslie and Jon Gjestvang, and Jill and Mike Raymond, and her grandchildren Andrea Ceja, Elizabeth Ceja, Alex Ceja, Gabriela Ceja, Zoe Gjestvang, Anabelle Gjestvang, Emily Raymond, Andrew Raymond, and Nicholas Raymond. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Alta, her grandchildren Kendall Raymond and Griffin Raymond and her very best friend, Vicki Bendowski. Vicki is also survived by her brother, William Kroplin III (Bonnie) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vicki will always be the center of a crazy universe called the Rawlins family. In this family you laugh hard and love being silly, you cry when sad things happen, you eat the most amazing meals and you are loved beyond measure.

Mom, we promise to keep laughing and crying together, and to do our best with the meals! We will all love you forever.

Donations may be made in Vicki's memory to the March of Dimes. A celebration of Vicki's life will be planned at a future date, when safety allows.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Feb. 27, 2021.
11 Entries
So sorry to hear about your loss. Vicki created the beautiful flowers for our wedding and I know she will be greatly missed.
Jennifer Feutz Kobylka
March 9, 2021
So sad to loose someone so precious. My thoughts and prayers go out to you family as well as your mom. Love to you all.
Pam Vanderschoot
February 28, 2021
So very sorry for your family´s loss I will miss her love to all of you may she party with her friend Vicki and arleen
Sue cetwinski
February 28, 2021
John, Sorry to hear about Vickie. Wow, married for 60 years....quite impressive! Six decades of good memories to focus on! Best wishes for you and your family. Dan Mini
Dan Mini
February 27, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. Sending lots of prayers and love
Carlos and Trina A Vargas
February 27, 2021
What beautiful tribute to a beautiful person. Your mom was truly a one of a kind. Never met a stranger she didn´t instantly bond with. We will really miss her as she was very important in all our lives. Our love and prayers to all of you.
Jim and Karen Raymond
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your tremendous loss John. May God give you and your family peace of mind and all your prayers be heard. So sorry.
Arlie Lloyd
February 27, 2021
My sincere condolences. May she Rest In Peace. Take care
Bea Manríquez
February 27, 2021
Our hearts go out to the entire family. It is very tough to lose a parent. Stay strong and time will heal. Hugs to all
Patty O'Brien & Family
February 27, 2021
What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful woman!
The Glasiers
February 27, 2021
It was a truly a special joy to have Vicki as a friend. We shared so many good times together. She will be in my thoughts and in my heart always. Much love to the Rawlins Family as you go through this difficult time.
Billie
February 27, 2021
