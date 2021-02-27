Vicki Kroplin Rawlins

1942 - 2021

Vicki Kroplin Rawlins passed away peacefully at home on February 9, 2021 surrounded by her family and her precious pups, Daisy and Lily.

Born in Napa on May 20, 1942 to William and Alta Kroplin, Vicki was a fourth generation Napa native. She married John Rawlins on July 2, 1961 and they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. John and Vicki raised their three daughters in Napa and ran their business, Napa Septic Tank Service, until their retirement.

Vicki's creativity and talents were many, from her famous chocolate chip cookies, beautifully hosted dinner parties, family holidays, wedding planning, sewing, floral design, to crocheting hundreds of baby hats for local hospitals. Her greatest gift to the world was her ability to give her love fully to people who came into her life and to make them feel like they were part of our family. The absolute joy in Vicki's life were her grandchildren. Vicki never missed the many sporting events, piano and dance recitals, plays and performances through the years to support them. Her love for them was endless and she had a unique and special bond with each of them. Vicki enjoyed traveling far and wide, but her happy place was with her family on our annual trip to Lake Tahoe each summer.

Vicki is survived by her husband, John and her three daughters and sons-in-law; Laura and Jose Ceja, Leslie and Jon Gjestvang, and Jill and Mike Raymond, and her grandchildren Andrea Ceja, Elizabeth Ceja, Alex Ceja, Gabriela Ceja, Zoe Gjestvang, Anabelle Gjestvang, Emily Raymond, Andrew Raymond, and Nicholas Raymond. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Alta, her grandchildren Kendall Raymond and Griffin Raymond and her very best friend, Vicki Bendowski. Vicki is also survived by her brother, William Kroplin III (Bonnie) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vicki will always be the center of a crazy universe called the Rawlins family. In this family you laugh hard and love being silly, you cry when sad things happen, you eat the most amazing meals and you are loved beyond measure.

Mom, we promise to keep laughing and crying together, and to do our best with the meals! We will all love you forever.

Donations may be made in Vicki's memory to the March of Dimes. A celebration of Vicki's life will be planned at a future date, when safety allows.