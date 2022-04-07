Victor W. Goodwin

1929 - 2022

Victor Goodwin passed away at home on March 4, 2022. He had a full life as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was born on August 2, 1929 in Oakland, CA to Tom and Ella Goodwin. He attended St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland, CA and graduated from St. Mary's College, Moraga, CA. He became a Certified Public Account in 1962, and throughout his many years of practice he became personal friends with many of his clients. Victor was the proudest when he would defeat the IRS when arguing a case for his clients.

Vic met the love of his life, Joann, when he was 13 years old. Their relationship began as recreational paddleball champions of Oakland in their early teen years. Their friendship turned into love and they married in 1951 and remained together until Joann's passing in 2019.

Victor was a gifted athlete, especially as a baseball pitcher. He was drafted in 1948 by the Brooklyn Dodgers. Although this was not to be his chosen career, his family never tired of his stories of traveling by bus to the next town and game.

Until early 2000, Victor and Joann lived in Oakland. Through Joann's bridge ladies, Vic's clients, and The Oakland Hills Tennis Club they both enjoyed a wide circle of friends.

Victor was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joann, his brother Paul and sister-in-law, Nadine. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Lynda Goodwin and Terri (Kent) Gardella, four grandchildren, Jaime and John Bonato and Katelyn and Dominic Gardella, and 2 great-grandsons.

Per Victor's request, private services were held.