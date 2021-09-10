Virginia Ann Jauch

1934 - 2021

Virginia Ann Jauch, age 86, passed away on September 6, 2021 due to complications from Covid. She was born October 2, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to Earl and Elizabeth Simpson. Virginia attended La Sierra College in Riverside, CA. That is were she met the love of her life Robert E. Jauch. They were happily married for 64 years.

Virgina had worked a few years as a telephone operator. After getting married she worked alongside her husband at Bob Jauch Photography in Napa, CA.

Virginia is survived by her husband Robert E. Jauch, her two sons, James Jauch, Robert A. Jauch and wife Bridget Jauch. Their two grandsons, Brian Wyatt and Robert Wyatt, as well as her two great-grandaughters, Savannah Wyatt and Larryssa Wyatt. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Due to Covid no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers any donations can be sent to Amazing Facts at P.O. Box 1058, Roseville CA 95678-9912.