Wayne Waldschmitt

1934 - 2020

Wayne Waldschmitt of Napa, CA died peacefully at his home on September 15, 2020. He was 85 years old.

Wayne was born in Los Angeles on December 19, 1934, the eldest son of Arnold and Blanche (Wieneman) Waldschmitt. He was raised in Bishop, CA where he displayed a technical aptitude for mechanical and electrical "gadgets". His interests included working at his father's gas station and building model airplanes. His preoccupation with planes later manifested itself when he joined the US Air Force after High School and then became an accomplished, licensed pilot.

After his military service, Wayne opened his own electronics business in Vallejo, CA and met his wife, Vivian (Sousa) and the two were married for 49 years until her passing in July 2007. Wayne and Vivian raised three children and had a passion for the outdoors. They spent much of their time exploring the national and state parks, camping with their family (along with their beloved german shepherds and great danes), gold mining at Poker Flat, and attending the annual Calaveras County frog jumping contests.

Wayne's technical capabilities eventually led him to Mare Island Naval Shipyard (MINS) where he spent nearly 30 years dedicating his skills to the service of the US Navy nuclear submarine fleet.

After his retirement in 1993, Wayne enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, working on his automobiles, and "tinkering" in his garage. He was also a long-time member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus.

Wayne was a true patriot, serving in the US Air Force, supporting the US Naval submarine fleet as a civil servant, honoring US military veterans with visits to the Yountville Veterans Home, and proudly flying the US flag at home.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Vivian, his parents, and younger brother Dale.

Wayne is survived by his loving companion, Beryl Nielsen, his children, David (Marilyn) Waldschmitt of Lakeport, CA, Vandy (Joseph) Christy of Tracy, CA, and Daniel (Heather Burns) Waldschmitt of Napa, CA, a brother, Arnold (Teri) Waldschmitt of Riverside, CA, Sister-in-Law Elizabeth (Dale) Waldschmitt of Lincoln, CA, and by his grandchildren (Christopher, Nicholas, Amanda, and Meghan), great grandchild (Kayla), and nephews (Frank and Dale, Jr.).

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date in his beloved Sierra mountains.