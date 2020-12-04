Wilfred (Will) O. LaFontaine

1932 - 2020

Will LaFontaine passed away August 28, 2020 at home with his wife and daughter present. He was born in Lawrence, Mass. to Wilfred Sr. and Lillian LaFontaine. They moved to Crockett, Ca in 1948. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952 to 1956.

Upon returning home, he continued his education in hydraulics and mechanical engineering. In the 1960s he worked for the Rucker Company in the Hydraulic System Design Group and was also the field engineer for supervising installation, training personnel and validating the system design. The projects included the hydraulic systems for the following: the 84 ft. Polar tracking antennas which were part of the Deep Space Network at Tidbinbilla near Canberra, Australia and near Robledo de Chavela, Spain, the hydrofoil research ship Plainview at Lockheed, the systems for operating the large doors of the Titan II Missile Silos in Arizona, Kansas and Arkansas, and the nuclear ship Savannah in Camden, New Jersey. In 1973 the family moved to Napa where he continued in the hydraulics field.

He was logical, easy going, talkative and liked to sing, any time or place which was okay as he had a very good singing voice. Will quietly helped people whenever he saw a need, some which we did not know until people would tell us about his generosity. He enjoyed working on his MGs and participating in the annual Napa car show while talking to everyone, two of his favorite things to do. Will was proud of his three children and he never missed his sons' ball games or his daughter's theater performances. He was very proud that both sons graduated from the United State Military Academy at West Point. For close to 19 years he was seldom without his little 4 legged buddy, Lucy, who passed three weeks after he did.

Will is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine and sons Paul (Colleen), David (Noreen), daughter Lisa Vincenzo, grandchildren Lucas LaFontaine, Kaitlin White, his nieces Janet Harrison, Donna Link and many other dear family members.

Our many thanks for the care and support from our good friend Kristen Clark, and the help from Kaiser Home Care Team of Mika, Annie and Nicole, along with care givers Tavia, Vanessa and Millie. There will be a service at a later date.