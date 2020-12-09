William Arthur O'Hare

1956 - 2020

Bill O'Hare grew up in Southern California and moved to Northern California in 1980. Bill was a well loved and respected member of the hospitality industry in Northern California for many years.

You may have been served by him at one of the most popular restaurants in the Napa Valley over the years. Bill worked at Travigne, Culinary Institute of America and Brannan's restaurants.

Bill was also a proud military veteran in the Air Force. He served at the end of the Vietnam war.

Bill loved life and died too young. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mattox, sisters, Carol and Renne O'Hare, and brother, Arthur O'Hare.

Family will gather to celebrate Bill's life after the Covid restrictions have ended.