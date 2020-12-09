Menu
William Arthur O'Hare

William Arthur O'Hare

1956 - 2020

Bill O'Hare grew up in Southern California and moved to Northern California in 1980. Bill was a well loved and respected member of the hospitality industry in Northern California for many years.

You may have been served by him at one of the most popular restaurants in the Napa Valley over the years. Bill worked at Travigne, Culinary Institute of America and Brannan's restaurants.

Bill was also a proud military veteran in the Air Force. He served at the end of the Vietnam war.

Bill loved life and died too young. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mattox, sisters, Carol and Renne O'Hare, and brother, Arthur O'Hare.

Family will gather to celebrate Bill's life after the Covid restrictions have ended.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to Patricia and family Our friendship goes back to the 1980´s with wonderful memories we will always treasure May his memory be eternal
Nanci and Donald Streutker
December 14, 2020
Love yous, Auntie. Xoxo, dina
Dina
December 11, 2020
Hi Pat, so sorry to hear about Bills passing. Hang in there. Brian
Brian Durnian
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. We have thought of you both over the years and hold fond memories of the good times. Our best to you dear Pat. C&L Parker
Chuck & Leslie
December 9, 2020
