Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William John Reinders

William John Reinders

1936 - 2021

William John Reinders, "Bill" – dearly loved father, grandfather, uncle and friend – passed away on Sunday, December 12th in Cary, North Carolina after a short illness. Bill was fully vaccinated – he believed in science – and his death was not Covid-related. He is predeceased by his wife, Flora Louise Bankson Reinders, his parents, Edward and Lilly Reinders and his three brothers, Robert, Richard and Paul; and is survived by his two daughters, Lee Ann Dietz of Cary, NC (Alex), and Linda Taylor of Durham, NC (Woody), six grandchildren, Madison, Grace, Emma, Georgia, Andrew and William, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born on January 2nd, 1936, in Lake City, IA, Bill spent his early years on a farm outside of Clare, IA with his three brothers. He graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School and the University of Iowa. He joined the United States Air Force and flew various air transports until he joined Pan American Airways. He met his wife, Louise, in Goose Bay, Labrador, in 1963.

Bill, Louise, and their daughters lived in Napa for many years where they were parishioners at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Napa Elks' Club and a Rotarian later in life. Bill is remembered fondly by his family as an intelligent and loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to meet new people and who always had a piece of geographic trivia to share. The adage that Bill never met someone he didn't like was absolutely true. He could find friends wherever he went, even as far away as Russia or Hong Kong. During retirement, he loved going to estate sales to find a treasure, or two. If no estate sale, a garage sale would suffice. He was an avid reader of history until his last days. He will be dearly missed.

A gathering of family and friends to remember Bill will be held later next year in Malvern, AR at Big Creek Cemetery in Hot Spring County, AR where Louise is buried. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, which promotes educational opportunities for women.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Linda and Lee Ann, I am so very sorry for your loss! Bill was an amazing man and I will miss him every single day!
Makayla
Work
December 19, 2021
Lee Ann and Linda, We are so sorry for your loss. Your dad was great. We have many fond memories of getting together with both your mom and dad. It was always such fun.
Ed and Joan Rodgers
Friend
December 18, 2021
I will miss you and your emails leading to fun odd things. I still remember stopping to see you and Louise and your daughters on my grand vacation to Hawaii. I even lucky enough to have you on the flight crew on my trip to Hawaii. You were the flight engineer It was so neat to get to visit the cockpit! You will be missed by many my cousin.
dennis ditch
Family
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results