William John Reinders

1936 - 2021

William John Reinders, "Bill" – dearly loved father, grandfather, uncle and friend – passed away on Sunday, December 12th in Cary, North Carolina after a short illness. Bill was fully vaccinated – he believed in science – and his death was not Covid-related. He is predeceased by his wife, Flora Louise Bankson Reinders, his parents, Edward and Lilly Reinders and his three brothers, Robert, Richard and Paul; and is survived by his two daughters, Lee Ann Dietz of Cary, NC (Alex), and Linda Taylor of Durham, NC (Woody), six grandchildren, Madison, Grace, Emma, Georgia, Andrew and William, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born on January 2nd, 1936, in Lake City, IA, Bill spent his early years on a farm outside of Clare, IA with his three brothers. He graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School and the University of Iowa. He joined the United States Air Force and flew various air transports until he joined Pan American Airways. He met his wife, Louise, in Goose Bay, Labrador, in 1963.

Bill, Louise, and their daughters lived in Napa for many years where they were parishioners at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Napa Elks' Club and a Rotarian later in life. Bill is remembered fondly by his family as an intelligent and loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to meet new people and who always had a piece of geographic trivia to share. The adage that Bill never met someone he didn't like was absolutely true. He could find friends wherever he went, even as far away as Russia or Hong Kong. During retirement, he loved going to estate sales to find a treasure, or two. If no estate sale, a garage sale would suffice. He was an avid reader of history until his last days. He will be dearly missed.

A gathering of family and friends to remember Bill will be held later next year in Malvern, AR at Big Creek Cemetery in Hot Spring County, AR where Louise is buried. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, which promotes educational opportunities for women.