Yvonne Shira Libraty

1930 - 2020

Yvonne Shira Libraty, born in Casablanca, Morocco, passed away on 10/8/2020. She was 90 years old.

Yvonne was a Napa resident. Her children remember her as a scholar, visionary, and an artist. She excelled both as a student and teacher and was a personal growth warrior in all aspects. As a painter and yarn artist, Yvonne created colorful works with bright uplifting qualities. She enjoyed and excelled at yoga, meditation, and Qi Gong.

She will be remembered for her intelligence, strength, creativity and good heartedness by her Community and family; her brother Victor, sisters Marcelle and Chantal, her sister in law Joannie, her children Leslie (Larry) and Eileen (Mark), and by her grandchildren, Allison, Julie, Eric and Benjamin. There will be a private burial.

May she sing her song in joyful and expansive freedom, and find peace.

Donations in her honor may be made to Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California