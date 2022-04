Charles Schaich

Patrick Charles Schaich, 34, of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born March 18, 1987, in Oak Ridge to Charles Ross Schaich of Lenoir City and the late Sharon Leming Schaich. He was an excellent soccer player and golfer in his younger years. In addition... Read More

