Addie Lynn GowenNovember 20, 1934 - September 28, 2020Mr. Addie Lynn Gowen of Madison Heights, Virginia, passed peacefully on September 28, 2020, at the age of 85.He was born in Arrington, Virginia, on November 20, 1934, the youngest of five children of the late George Webster Gowen and Marion Earl Wright Gowen.Addie was a graduate of Lovingston High School. In 1954, he eloped and married the love of his life, the late Barbara Ann Simpson. The two were together for 52 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After his service, he worked as an electrician at Lynchburg Foundry, retiring after 35 years. Addie was a devoted husband and selfless caregiver to his wife during her long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.Addie was a gentle soul who loved his family. He often told stories of growing tobacco on his family's farm with his four brothers, or of his years spent working in downtown Lynchburg. Always the comedian, Addie was funny whether he meant to be or not. He and his friends could be found eating and talking at Hardees in Amherst every day. He also enjoyed cooking and made the best spiral ham. He was thoughtful and cared for others. Addie was always on the go, and liked to take drives on the Parkway and to the Peaks of Otter. His high school senior class voted him 'neat as a pin', a trait he continued throughout his life.He was also preceded in death by his brothers, George, Morris, Ellis, and Clinton. Addie is survived by his son, David Lynn Gowen and wife, Cindy, and his granddaughter, Brittani Lynn Gowen, all of Clifford, Virginia. Addie was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Lovingston, Virginia. The family would like to thank Runk & Pratt and Lynchburg General Hospital, special friend Becky Fulcher for her devoted care and companionship, and his neighbors.A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Lovingston, Virginia.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).