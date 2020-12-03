Alpheus Mayo Rose



April 17, 1934 - November 23, 2020



Alpheus M. Rose, 86, of Union Hill Drive, Wingina, departed this life on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence.



Born on April 17, 1934, in Wingina, Va., he was a son of the late Mayo Junious Rose and Jurean Early.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde and Ray; two sisters, Millie and Merniece; and granddaughter, Jurean.



He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Booker for 64 years; children, Alpheus Timothy (Hilda), Reginald L. (Debra), and daughter, Hattie L. Rose; sisters, Ella Mae Rose of Buckingham, Va., Nena Ross (John) of Alexandria, Va.; brother, William Henry (Estelle) of Buckingham, Va.; brothers-in-law, Tim R. Booker (Rethel) and Lionel Smith; grandchildren, Reginald L. Jr., Tasha R. Clemons (Chris) Rosettalee Rose, Rona L. Rose, Alpheus T. Jr. (Ramona), Shamaneda N, Gordon, Clinton J. (Rachel) Raven L Rose. and Tymia N. Wilson, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Deacon Rose joined Saint John Baptist in Norwood, Virginia at an early age and was a dedicated and devoted member. He served on the deacon board he was Saint John's Senior Deacon. In addition to serving on the Deacon Board, He was a member the Men's Chorus and the Men's Club. He was employed for the C&O Railroad for a number of years. He was also employed for the Quarry for a period of time.



A graveside service was held at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Wingina, Va., on Friday, November 27, 2020, viewing 10 a.m. service, 11 a.m.



Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).



Published by Nelson County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.