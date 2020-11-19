Barbara Sue "Barbie" Maxwell
February 16, 1950 - November 11, 2020
Barbara Sue "Barbie" Maxwell, 70, of Amherst, Virginia, passed away on November 11, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Astoria, Oregon, on February 16, 1950. Barbie was preceded in death by Raymond "Chick" and Mary Schmidt, the foster parents who doted on her and provided her with a secure, loving home in San Jose, California, and her brother, Barry Maxwell of Bakersfield, California. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Tom Schamp (Camm) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Brian Schamp (Amanda) King George, Va.; four grandchildren, Alexandra Aldridge, and Zach, Ben, and Sarah Schamp; two nieces, Shannon Maxwell and Marcy Johnston; two great-grandchildren, three great-nieces, one great-nephew; and her five cherished cats, Spirit, Dom, Jasmine, Maggie, and Louis.
Barbie spent her early life traveling along the west coast and in 1974 she fell in love and as a newlywed moved with her husband (and father to her sons) to Lynchburg, Virginia, where she raised both her sons. In 1996, she moved to Amherst County, Va., where she spent the rest of her life in the towns of Amherst and Madison Heights. She retired from Harris trucking where she worked for 25 years in the accounting department.
Barbie loved to read, especially foodie mysteries, loved science fiction movies, and loved crafting. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She loved spending her time after retirement sewing, crocheting, and reading while feeding the wildlife outdoors and cuddling her cats indoors. She had names for the wildlife families she loved watching from the kitchen window, even a little spider she would put crackers outside for. She had a deep love for her brother, Barry, and both Barbie and Barry secretly carried a picture of each other in their wallets throughout their entire adult lives.
A small memorial service will be held at the home of Brian and Amanda Schamp, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. for family and close friends. After cremation her sons will privately spread her ashes per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in memory of Barbie to the Amherst County Humane Society (www.amherstanimalshelter.org
) or K-9 Lifesavers (www.K-9lifesavers.org
).
