Charlotte Lorraine TaylorOctober 11, 2020 - November 27, 2020Charlotte Lorraine Taylor, infant daughter of Charles Joshua Taylor and Jami Nicole Hatfield passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020.Charlotte was born in Charlottesville, on Sunday, October 11, 2020.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Charles A. Taylor (Jr.) and wife, Colleen and Jennifer Lane and husband, Will; maternal grandparents, Cindy Hedrick and husband, Aaron; paternal great-grandparents, Charles A. Taylor and wife, Georgia Ann, Audrey Robertson, and Linda Ann Hackett-Branch; maternal great-grandparents, Paul and Barbara Crites; her aunts and uncles, Matt and Krya, Kim and Wayne, and Logan, Issac and Ayden; great aunt, Debbie Donnelly and numerous other family members too many to mention by name.A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the family cemetery on 71 Round Top Lane, Wingina, Va., with Randy Christian officiating.The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the home of Jr. and Colleen Taylor.We will observe all Covid-19 precautions and face coverings and social distancing will be observed.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).