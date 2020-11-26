David Hugh Blackwell



August 6, 1960 - November 18, 2020



David Hugh Blackwell, 60 of Lovingston, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.



He was born on August 6, 1960 in Waynesboro, Va., to the late Hugh "Buddy" and late Shirley Campbell Blackwell of Lowesville.



In his free time, David enjoyed listening to old time Rock N Roll, hunting, fishing, carpentry and leather work. He also enjoyed sitting back and relaxing watching Western Movies. In the 90's he enjoyed competition target and range shooting, and built customized pistols and enjoyed Ammo Reloading. He traveled within the state for numerous competitions where he even held titles.



For 26 years, David was a long time employee of Hermle Black Forest Clocks in Amherst and for the last 15 years, he was employed by Blue Ridge Medical Center in Arrington.



In addition to his parents and his beloved grandmother Louise Campbell, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Donna Truslow, and multiple best friends.



David is survived by his wife, Linda Campbell Blackwell of Lovingston; his children, Kristin Abbott (Sam Abbott) of Lynchburg, David A. Blackwell (Brittany Pickeral) of Piney River and Susan Blackwell (Jesse Quick) of Lovingston, April Campbell of Moneta and Andrew Campbell of Arrington. He enjoyed his grandchildren, Levi and Kaylee Abbott, Kimber Blackwell, Hailey Quick and Walker and Eli Heatherly. He enjoyed spending time with his special friend John Turner of Lovingston, and his beloved cat "Morris". David was well known and well loved by many family members and many great friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, in Lovingston, Va.



Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097).



Published by Nelson County Times on Nov. 26, 2020.