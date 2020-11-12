David Wayne MaysApril 29, 1946 - November 7, 2020David Wayne Mays, 74, of Roseland, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg.He was born on April 29, 1946, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Joseph H. Mays and Minnie K. "Sis" Campbell Mays.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Lynne Hobbs Mays and his daughter, Gloria Mays.David was a welder for Englander Stove Company and a member of Fairmont Baptist Church in Shipman.He is survived by his son, Michael W. "Mike" Mays of Shipman; two sisters, Ann M. Banton of Shipman, and Sharon M. Whittington of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Tomas Mays and Brianna Mays; and one great-grandchild, Karter Mays.A graveside service will be held in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery to be announced at a later date with Pastor Dwayne Martin and Pastor (Chaplain) Dan Megan officiating.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in David's memory to The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 6, Lovingston, VA 22949.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).