Dennis Wayne SimpsonNovember 22, 1956 - October 9, 2020Dennis Wayne Simpson, 63, of Lovingston, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont.He was born on November 22, 1956, in Charlottesville, Va. ,a son of the late James Nelson Simpson and Dorothy Ann Pannell Simpson Thompson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carroll Nelson Simpson.Dennis was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was currently employed with Kyanite Mining in Buckingham, Va. for 25 years. He served as a firefighter in Nelson and Buckingham counties.He is survived by one daughter, Amber Maddox of Buckingham, Va.; one granddaughter, Gracie Maddox of Buckingham; one brother, James "Jimmy" Simpson and wife, Kelly Crank Simpson of Shipman; a close companion, Debbie Gulas; a special cousin, Cindy Proffitt of Lovingston; along with special neighbors, Franklin and Jenny Harvey of Lovingston; and many special friends throughout multiple counties.A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Davis Cemetery in Shipman, Va., with best friend and fishing buddy Pat Micklem officiating.The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Jimmy and Kelly Simpson, 194 Brownings Cove, Shipman, VA 22971.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).Due to Covid, masks are required.