Donald Lee "Donnell" PaytonApril 9, 1939 - November 8, 2020Donald Lee Payton "Donnell", born on April 9, 1939, departed this life suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Fairmont Rehabilitation Center in Amherst, Va., after a brief illness.Donnell was the son of the late Oscar Payton and Hattie Bell Payton, and grandson of the late Blanche Lee Bell Murrell and Stuart Murrell. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, James Edward Payton, Emmitt Payton, and Alphonso Payton Sr. and one sister, Elnora Lee Payton Watkins.Donnell attended Ryan Hall Elementary School and graduated from Nelson County Training School. He was an active member of the Bright Hope Baptist Church. He sang on the choir and held the positions of Trustee, Chairman of the Trustee Board and Sunday School Teacher.He worked at the University of Virginia hospital in Charlottesville and Nelson County High School, in Lovington, Va. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.Donnell always had a witty "comeback" for everything. He could definitely make you laugh. He loved to travel. As a young man, he was known to pick up and take off to points unknown, just enjoying his life. He had lots of stories to tell. He was LOUD! Everyone knew when he was making an appearance. Later in life he returned to his childhood roots and made Shipman, Va. his home.He spent many of those years with his long time devoted friend and companion, Ms. Vernell Ross of Shipman, Va. Together they enjoyed cooking, watching westerns on television, attending church and spending quality time mentoring and caring for the grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.Donnell is survived by his loving and devoted sister, Mrs. Ardell Payton Addison of Washington, D.C., friend and companion, Ms. Vernell Ross, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.Gone but never forgotten…Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston. The Reverend Samuel Woodson officiated.Interment was held at Bright Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. All Covid-19 precautions and face coverings were required.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).