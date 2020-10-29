Menu
Search
Menu
Nelson County Times
Nelson County Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earl Don Manning
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Earl Don Manning

September 7, 1945 - October 6, 2020

Earl Don Manning, 71, of Lovingston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doris Manning.

He is survived by two sisters, Jean Adams (Elwood) and Deborah Mason (Steve); one brother, Kenneth Manning; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Tammy, Michael, and Casey Adams for all that you did.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12 Noon at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Roseland with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Nelson County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery
, Roseland, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.