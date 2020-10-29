Earl Don ManningSeptember 7, 1945 - October 6, 2020Earl Don Manning, 71, of Lovingston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doris Manning.He is survived by two sisters, Jean Adams (Elwood) and Deborah Mason (Steve); one brother, Kenneth Manning; and several nieces and nephews.Special thank you to Tammy, Michael, and Casey Adams for all that you did.There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12 Noon at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Roseland with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).