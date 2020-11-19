Eddie Rawleigh Martin



Eddie Rawleigh Martin, 82, of Bronx, New York, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Montefiore Medical Center Bronx New York due to complications from a stroke.



Born on August 29, 1938, in Lovingston, Virginia, he was a son of the late John Pizarro Martin and Jane Napier Martin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, William, Thomas, Gilbert, and Robert and sister, Mildred Martin Foster.



He was a 30 year employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority retiring in 1995. He served in the United States Army. He was avid reader and loved a good afternoon at the casino. He also maintained a subscription to the Nelson County Times until this year. He may have lived in New York, but always wanted to know what was going on back home.



He is survived by one son, Dennis Martin; three brothers, Walter, Roy, Julian Martin; a sister, Elizabeth Martin Bowling; close friend, Beryl Johnson; her daughters, Delores Ross and Marvia Thomas.



Due to Covid a family memorial will be held at a later date.



Funeral and Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Crestview Funeral Home and Cremation Services New York, New York.



Published by Nelson County Times on Nov. 19, 2020.