Estelle D. Anderson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Estelle D. Anderson

January 27, 1931 - October 7, 2020

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Estelle D. Anderson entered the Lord's heavenly gate. Born in Campbell County, on January 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Duval and Beadie Davis. She was the wife of the late C. Wayne Anderson, Sr. and the mother of the late Wayne Anderson Jr.

She is survived by three daughters, Annette, Perezza, and Elva; six loving grandchildren, one son-in-law, two siblings, other relatives, and friends.

Arrangements to be announced.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967

Published by Nelson County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
My sincere condolence on the passing of your mother. Mrs. Anderson was one special lady. I know she will be miss by all. Please know our prayers are with you sisters and your families
Jerry Morse McConnell
October 14, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. My deepest and most sincere condolences.
Janet (Jackson) Hansbrough
October 14, 2020
She was a beautiful lady, a very kind soul. She will be forever missed. My prayers and thoughts to the Anderson family during this time.
Rosa Jackson
October 14, 2020
She was always kind to me and my son. A very special lady. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Marie Kelley
October 13, 2020
To my childhood playmates, sorry to hear about your mom. We loved her dearly, but God loves her most. My prayers are with you.
Gale Morse Lee
October 13, 2020
My dear sweet neighbor, prayers to the Anderson Family.
Maurice Thompson
October 12, 2020
Very nice lady Ill always remember
Quentin Mabry
October 12, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the family. She was a sweet lady.
Brenda Martin
October 12, 2020
To The Anderson Family, Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Holdfast to the precious memories of your Mom. We all loved her.=O
Wayne & Phyllis Henderson
October 12, 2020
My condolences to all of you, I had known Mrs Anderson since I was a little girl lovey lady, May God be with all of you. You all are family blessing and love from The Webbs Deborah, Ashley and Stanley Webb Ruth Webb and all our children.
Deborah Webb
October 12, 2020
Prayers, sympathy and condolences to the entire family.
Tim Crawford
October 12, 2020