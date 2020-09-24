Menu
Ethel Martin Thompson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Ethel Martin ThompsonSeptember 4, 1932 - September 15, 2020Ethel Martin Thompson, 88, journeyed into heaven on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont.She was born on September 4, 1932, in Nelson County, a daughter of the late Junnie C. Martin and Sissie Martin.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Thompson Sr. and granddaughter, Rebecca Huges.She is survived by her six children, Melvin (Adene) Thompson, Frances Richmond, Jimmie (Shirley) Thompson, Patricia Legue, Edward Thompson, and Kenneth (Amber) Thompson; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rock Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family received friends from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the funeral home.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia, (434-263-4097).
Published by Nelson County Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
Sep
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rock Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will miss seeing that sweet lady.
Debbie Rose
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
Our Grandma was always there anytime anyone of us needed her! We are all going to miss her so much!
Jason Thompson
Grandchild
September 16, 2020