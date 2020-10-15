Menu
Everett Columbus "Dickie" Viar
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Everett "Dickie" Columbus Viar

December 26, 1936 - October 5, 2020

Everett Columbus Viar "Dickie", 83, of Roseland, gained his heavenly wings on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1936, to the late Everett Wilson and Easter Lee Stevens Viar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janie Ballowe Viar; daughters, Janice Thompson (Tony) and Vickie Lunsford (David); daughter-in-law, Judy Viar; sons, Walter "Michael" Viar (Judy) and Allen Viar; grandchildren, Sandie Campbell (Tim), Chasity Irvine (Paul), Heather Burley (Jeremy), Dusty Dunnivan (Mark), Chad Campbell (Anna), Dane Campbell (Regina), and Brandon Campbell (Tiffany); step-granddaughter, Angela Prechel; great-grandchildren, Tyler "Little Dick" (Jessica), Morgan "Puddin", Gunner "Doll Baby", Annalyn, Ryland, NovaLee, Keely, Joshua, Chelsey (Derek), Dalton, Katey, Karley, Cal, Nick, Taylor, Chloe, Kinsley, and Jensen; step-great-grandchildren, Bridgett, and Jason; great great-grandson, Beau; step great great-grandson, Waylon; brothers, Lester "Vester" Viar (Lucy) and Roger Viar (Beth); sisters, Frances McCormick, Lucille Tyree (Lawrence), Anna Mae Bryant, Arlene Johnston (Buck), Jenny Harvey (Franklin), and Charlene Campbell; a multitude of nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Dale Viar; a daughter, Dinah Faye "Dee Dee" Campbell; a son-in-law, Darrell Campbell; a grandson, Michael Dwayne Viar, and two brothers, James "Brother" Viar, and Benford "Benny" Viar.

A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Jonesboro Cemetery by the Rev. John Campbell. Out of respect for the family, we ask that you please wear a mask to the service.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967

Published by Nelson County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
