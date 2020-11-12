Menu
Search
Menu
Nelson County Times
Nelson County Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Flora Vashti Woodson Johnson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Flora Vashti Woodson Johnson

July 26, 1934 - November 8, 2020

Flora Vashti Woodson Johnson, 86, of Shipman, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health in Fishersville.

She was born on July 26, 1934, in Rockfish (Nelson County) a daughter of the late Willie Otis Woodson and Bernice Goldie Stewardson Woodson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Johnson.

Flora was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Lovingston.

She is survived by her daughter, Juanita Hunt and her husband, Francis, of Keswick; two brothers, Fulton Woodson and Truett Woodson; three grandchildren, Randolph Thomas, Scott Thomas and his wife, Tracey, and Shana Hunt Murphy and her husbnad, Brian; nine great-grandchilren; two great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Woodson Family Cemetery in Woodson Hollow.

Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Nelson County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.