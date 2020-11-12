Flora Vashti Woodson JohnsonJuly 26, 1934 - November 8, 2020Flora Vashti Woodson Johnson, 86, of Shipman, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health in Fishersville.She was born on July 26, 1934, in Rockfish (Nelson County) a daughter of the late Willie Otis Woodson and Bernice Goldie Stewardson Woodson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Johnson.Flora was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Lovingston.She is survived by her daughter, Juanita Hunt and her husband, Francis, of Keswick; two brothers, Fulton Woodson and Truett Woodson; three grandchildren, Randolph Thomas, Scott Thomas and his wife, Tracey, and Shana Hunt Murphy and her husbnad, Brian; nine great-grandchilren; two great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Woodson Family Cemetery in Woodson Hollow.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).