Ilse H. Steele
On Monday, September 28, 2020, Ilse H. Steele, loving wife, mother, and Oma, passed away at the age of 83, following a brief hospitalization.
Ilse was born in Kunzendorf, Germany, to Oskar and Adelheid (Prause) Hanke. As a refugee following World War II, Ilse and her family eventually resettled in Tuchtfeld, in then West Germany. On September 1, 1958, she married Joseph Steele, who was stationed in Germany at the time, and they resettled in the United States. They moved more than 20 times, particularly early in their marriage, and raised two sons, David and Allen, primarily in northern New Jersey, where they lived for more than 20 years. Ilse and Joe retired and moved to their current home Nellysford in 1997.
Invariably selfless, Ilse took greatest pride in her family. She excelled in creating an inviting and personal home and garden, all while making it look effortless. Her friends and family will remember her kindness and impeccable taste. Ilse was never one to draw attention to herself, and would invariably prefer to spend her time talking about her children and, most importantly, her three granddaughters -- Alyssa, Laura, and Anna.
Ilse was preceded in death by her father, Oskar; mother, Adelheide; and sister, Gerda Leisnering.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; her sons, David and Allen; daughters-in-law, Kathleen (Katie) and Katherine; granddaughters, Alyssa, Laura, and Anna; brothers, Werner and Edgar Hanke; and sisters, Erika Lengfelder and Inge Kuester.
A family graveside life celebration was held at the Rockfish Presbyterian Church, 5016 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford, Virginia, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Fight Colorectal Cancer, 134 Park Central Square, Suite 210, Springfield, MO 65806, www.fightcolorectalcancer.org
