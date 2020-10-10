Menu
James "Palmer" Fiztgerald

July 5, 1926 - October 6, 2020

James "Palmer" Fitzgerald, 94, of Roseland, completed his earthly journey and went to his forever-heavenly home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Lennie Maudie and Estelle Bryant Fitzgerald.

Palmer retired in 1986 from the City of Lynchburg after 35 years of employment but continued farming for many additional years sharing his farming expertise with others in the community. Retirement also provided more time to enjoy the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, four- wheeling and spending time with his family and friends.

Palmer was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country during World War II in France at the end of the Germany occupancy.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Edith Marie Lane (Vernon) of Madison Heights, Barbara L. Rowland of Madison Heights, and Linda Gail Bryceland and husband, Bill of Stuarts Draft; daughters–in-law, Susie Fitzgerald and Janet Fitzgerald, both of Roseland; a sister, Kathy Fitzgerald Woodroof of Lynchburg; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Arlene Coffey Fitzgerald; two sons, Milton E. Fitzgerald and James M. "Jimmy" Fitzgerald, and brothers, Ralph E. Willard W., Lennie M., Hawes B and Norman H Fitzgerald.

Palmer will be remembered for his gentle spirit and loving kindness he showed to all, and his sweet contagious laugh.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastors Stacey Burkholder and Carroll Martin with burial to follow in Beech Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967

Published by Nelson County Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA 22967
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA 22967
Funeral services provided by:
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
