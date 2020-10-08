James Victor PurvisJanuary 14, 1942 - October 1, 2020James Victor Purvis, 78 of Nellysford, Virginia, died on Thursday October 1, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. Born on January 14, 1942, in Shipman, Virginia, he was a son of the late Thornton W. Purvis Sr. and Marguerite Aimee Carrau Purvis. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Courtney Lou Purvis; his second wife, Diane Marie Purvis; and three sisters, Virginia, Helen, and Joan.Jim was a former Lab Technician with John Hopkins University before moving back to Shipman where he started his own business in Electrical and Plumbing. He served in the United States National Guard, was an excellent artist and enjoyed painting and inventing interesting articles like solar panels.He is survived by two brothers, Thornton W. Purvis and wife, Karen, of Romney, West Virginia, and Richard M. Purvis and wife, Sandra, of Oregon; one niece, Lidia Comelli; four nephews, Joseph Purvis and wife, Carrie, Steven and wife, Amy, Brian and wife, Michelle, and Justin Purvis, five great nieces and six great nephews.A funeral service was held Monday October 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in the Purvis Family Cemetery at Shipman, Virginia, with Pastor Robert Mansfield officiating.Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, Virginia, (434-263-4097).