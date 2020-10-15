Menu
Jordan Marie Orme
1993 - 2020
BORN
1993
DIED
2020
Jordan Marie Orme

September 16, 1993 - October 8, 2020

Jordan Marie Orme entered into God's holy kingdom, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, courageously breaking the bonds of all physical suffering.

Those blessed to cherish her memory are her loving parents, George and Peggy Orme; brothers, Joseph Orme and Abraham Orme; adoring fiancé, Samuel Loan; and dear aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Cundiff (survived by wife, Amanda.)

Jordan lived life cheerfully and fully, enjoying the peace and beauty of God's creation in nature. Fishing with her brothers and fiancé, caring for animals, photography (including some highly creative videos!) and sharing her love for history and the mysteries of the universe were all ways she shared her time with others. An avid reader, Jordan was also a gifted writer with a talented ability to articulate the beauty and love that life offers. Her playfulness, giggles, and beauty brought joy to all those around her.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, (434-263-4097).

Published by Nelson County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
We worked together. For awhile. Truly loved Jordon as a person. Thought of her often. So sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for the family
Deborah Goode
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.I worked with jordon at Michie tavern. I absolutely loved her and thought about her often so sorry. A life to short. My prayers to you and your family Deborah Goode
Deborah Goode
Friend
October 14, 2020
Jordy, I'm so glad we got a chance to reconnect before the Lord took you home. I will never forget you..
Mo
October 13, 2020