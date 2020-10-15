Jordan Marie OrmeSeptember 16, 1993 - October 8, 2020Jordan Marie Orme entered into God's holy kingdom, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, courageously breaking the bonds of all physical suffering.Those blessed to cherish her memory are her loving parents, George and Peggy Orme; brothers, Joseph Orme and Abraham Orme; adoring fiancé, Samuel Loan; and dear aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Cundiff (survived by wife, Amanda.)Jordan lived life cheerfully and fully, enjoying the peace and beauty of God's creation in nature. Fishing with her brothers and fiancé, caring for animals, photography (including some highly creative videos!) and sharing her love for history and the mysteries of the universe were all ways she shared her time with others. An avid reader, Jordan was also a gifted writer with a talented ability to articulate the beauty and love that life offers. Her playfulness, giggles, and beauty brought joy to all those around her.A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, (434-263-4097).