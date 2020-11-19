Lewis Wayne RamseyMay 24, 1956 - November 9, 2020Lewis Wayne Ramsey, 64 of Arrington, went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.He was born in Nelson County, on May 24, 1956, a son of the late Lewis Washington Ramsey and Kathleen Smith Ramsey.He was a admirer of old trucks, enjoyed woodworking and fishing whenever he was able to do so. He loved visits with family and friends which meant so much to him during his life. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by these family and friendsHe is survived by his sisters, Linda G. Taylor of Lovingston, Nancy J. Collins of Goochland, Debbie L. Thompson and Susan E. Mays and husband, James, all of Arrington; and his nieces and nephews, Michael Martin and wife, Sunny, Timothy Mays, Aiden and Isabella Mays, April Lusk and husband, Brock, Nicolle Thompson and husband, Marc, Cory Thompson, and Amber and Randy Collins.A funeral service was held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the graveside at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lovingston, Pastor John P. Campbell officiated.The family suggest that memorials take the form of donations to the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center of Lovingston.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).