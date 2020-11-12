Lucy Estelle Rose
January 22, 1950 - November 5, 2020
Lucy Estelle Rose departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence in Shipman, Virginia.
Born in Nelson County, Virginia, on January 22, 1950, Lucy was the daughter of the late John Isaac Rose Sr. and the late Virginia Catherine Miles Rose. She attended Nelson County Public Schools and worked hard throughout her life at various occupations.
Lucy was baptized at an early age and was a faithful member of the St. Hebron Baptist Church, Wingina, Virginia, where she served on the Gospel Chorus and the Senior Usher Board.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children, David O. Johnson, Daisy J. Burson, Jerome Rose, and Jamie Washington Sr.; and eight siblings, Mary (Elizabeth) Wilson, John I. Rose Jr. (Pearl), Janet H. Jackson (John), Larry J. Rose (Angela), Nellie R. Mayo (Keith), Grover C. Rose (Wanda), Gene E. Rose (Edith), and William R. (Pete) Rose (Janet).
In addition, Lucy is survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In Heaven, she will be reunited with her parents, her daughter, Linda V. Fleshman, and her brother, Bernard T. Rose.
Lucy never met a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor. You never had a conversation with her that did not include laughter. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making special meals for her grandchildren. She was known for her love of ice cream and cookies.
2 Corinthians 5:8 tells us to be absent from the body is to be present with Lord. We take comfort in knowing that Lucy is present with the Lord.
In lieu of flower, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
in the name of Lucy Rose.
The Family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont for the care provided to Lucy.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).
Published by Nelson County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.