Mary Brown
Mary Brown

April 11, 1943 - November 23, 2020

Mary Robertson Brown of Beaverdam passed away on November 23, 2020. Mary was born on April 11, 1943, in Wingina, Nelson County, to the late Luther and Ruby Robertson. She was the widow of Gene E. Brown.

Mary is survived by one brother, Luther "Jack" Robertson and wife, Diana, of Tappahannock; two sisters, Carolyn R. Oates of Goochland, and Lucille R. Robertson of Wingina; two nephews, Keith Robertson and wife, Page, of Tappahannock, and Christopher Mays of Wingina; a niece, Dr. Tanya L. Mays of Concord, North Carolina; three great nephews, Jonathan Schmidt, Evan Robertson and Matt Ramsey; one great; and great niece, Ellayna Ramsey.

Mary was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Norwood. She was also the church historian and was instrumental in compiling a book on the church history. Mary retired from CSX Railroad in Richmond, after many years of service. She also worked at Westvaco.

Graveside services, officiated by Pastor Hillary Evans, were held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Robertson Family Cemetery, Wingina.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us with the cards, flowers, visits and food during Mary's illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 10135 Norwood Road, Wingina, VA 24599. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn was in charge of arrangements.
Published by Nelson County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dunkum Funeral Home Inc
16923 Oak St, Dillwyn, VA 23936
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Robertson Family Cemetery
, Wingina, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 30, 2020
Life will certainly be different and difficult without my best friend. You will always have a special place in my heart.
Joanne Browning
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mary. She was a kind and sweet lady, I will miss her.
Roger Baker
November 26, 2020