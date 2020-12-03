Mary Brown



April 11, 1943 - November 23, 2020



Mary Robertson Brown of Beaverdam passed away on November 23, 2020. Mary was born on April 11, 1943, in Wingina, Nelson County, to the late Luther and Ruby Robertson. She was the widow of Gene E. Brown.



Mary is survived by one brother, Luther "Jack" Robertson and wife, Diana, of Tappahannock; two sisters, Carolyn R. Oates of Goochland, and Lucille R. Robertson of Wingina; two nephews, Keith Robertson and wife, Page, of Tappahannock, and Christopher Mays of Wingina; a niece, Dr. Tanya L. Mays of Concord, North Carolina; three great nephews, Jonathan Schmidt, Evan Robertson and Matt Ramsey; one great; and great niece, Ellayna Ramsey.



Mary was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Norwood. She was also the church historian and was instrumental in compiling a book on the church history. Mary retired from CSX Railroad in Richmond, after many years of service. She also worked at Westvaco.



Graveside services, officiated by Pastor Hillary Evans, were held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Robertson Family Cemetery, Wingina.



The family wishes to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us with the cards, flowers, visits and food during Mary's illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 10135 Norwood Road, Wingina, VA 24599. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn was in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Nelson County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.