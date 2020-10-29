Mary Thurston HarrisNovember 11, 1928 - October 24, 2020Mary Thurston Harris, 91, of Faber, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.Mary was born on November 11, 1928, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Wesley F. Thurston and Emma Burton Thurston. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary G. Ramsey "Mary Jane" in 2018.Mary is survived by her husband, Walter "Jimmy" Harris of Faber; and her sons William D. Thurston of Crimora and Larry A. Goolsby (Debbie) of Tybee Island, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Todd Watson (Cindy) of Buckingham, Julie D. Shreck of Charlottesville, Stanley William Ramsey III "Trey" of Faber, Nathan Thurston (Carissa) of Harrisonburg, Jordan Thurston of Verona, Kristy Thurston of Stuarts Draft, and Michael Goolsby of Cumberland; six great-grandchildren, Ashlynn W. Compton (Seth) of Lynchburg, Taylor Watson of Lynchburg, Robert Cole Watson and Shane Watson of Buckingham, and Raylin Thurston of Verona. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy L. Thurston of Lynchburg.For years, Mary ran a quaint little country store in Faber until she closed its doors in the late 80's. Unable to keep herself occupied during retirement, Mary began working at Rhodes Farm Inn, a place she often referenced as some of her fondest memories. Mary was the matriarch of the family and the glue that held everything together. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, painting, and oddly enough, collecting salt and pepper shakers. Above all, she loved to cook. Nothing brought her more joy than feeding her family and friends. It's funny how she never really expressed her love for folks, but everyone knew. We felt her love every time she asked us if we were hungry or when she would ask if we wanted her to fix us something to eat. We knew with every meal she prepared and in every bite we tasted, there was love. When she would say 10 times before walking out the door to head home, "be careful," "don't speed" or "watch out for the deer," there was love. There was so much love. That same love could be felt over the years she spent on the Adial Baptist Church kitchen committee preparing meals and what a pleasure it was for her to faithfully serve her church and community.When Mary passed away, there was a long moment of silence. No one really knew what to say. It wasn't until her son spoke up and said, "Well, one thing is for sure. There's not one soul in heaven that's going to go hungry. You know she's asked everyone by now "Are you hungry? You want me to fix you something to eat?" Amen. Her love, her nourishment, and her presence will be sorely missed.The family wishes to extend their gratitude by thanking the caregivers, Susan Thompson, Doris Stevens, Crissan Williams, and Susan Mays for their exceptional care, the immeasurable love and devotion they gave Ms. Mary and her family. We will forever be indebted to you all and your services. Also, Hospice of the Piedmont has been such a comfort to us in this journey, especially Dan Beardsley, Deb Harding, Angie Gray Barbour, and Dr. Andy Macfarlan. The kindness showed to her in these last months is so appreciated by us.A graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. The Reverend Michael Hevener officiated at Adial Baptist Church in Faber, Va.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434) 263-4097.