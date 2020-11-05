Mildred Jones CrankApril 27, 1937 - October 27, 2020Mildred Jones Crank, 83, of Shipman, went to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, with her children by her side.She was born on April 27, 1937, in Jenkins Jones (McDowell) County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Kelley Jones and Nettie Frye Jones.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Marvin Crank Sr.; four sisters, Bertie, Sadie, Mary and Dorothy; and three brothers, Roy, Harry, and Charles Jones.Mildred was a former employee of the Nelson County Health Department, a member of Shipman Baptist Church and a homemaker.She is survived by her son, Henry M. "Hank" Crank Jr. and his wife, Laura, of Lynchburg; two daughters, Kelly Crank Simpson and her husband, Jimmy, of Shipman, and Ellen Crank Wheeler and her husband, Herman, of Appomattox; sister, Margaret Childress and brother, Paul Jones, both of Bremo Bluff; grandson, Joshua Crank; granddaughter, Merical Wheeler; step granddaughters, Michelle Burgess and her husband, Todd and Kristen Moses; step great-grandchildren, Leddie Miller and Connor and Karsen Burgess, all of Lynchburg, as well as a host of nieces and nephews from Georgia to New York.She had several friends who the family would like to recognize who cared for her from health care needs, doctors appointments, meal preparations and visitations over the course of the last seven years while her children worked and they are Ann Banton of Shipman, Steven Giles of Arrington, Faye Purvis of Shipman and Emily Moxley of Arrington as well as her niece Sandra (Sandy) Ireland of Stuarts Draft. The family will be forever grateful for their compassion shown towards their mother during this most difficult time.A graveside memorial service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Davis Cemetery in Shipman. The Reverend Charles Williams of Greensboro, N.C. officiated. The family received family and friends following the service at the home of Mildred and Marvin Crank, 305 Craigtown Road, Shipman, VA 22971. We observed all Covid-19 precautions and face coverings will be required.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).