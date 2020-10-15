Raymond Chantridge Oliver Jr."Butch"September 8, 1942 - October 4, 2020Raymond Chantridge Oliver Jr. "Butch", 78, of Tyro, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Amherst. Born in Lynchburg, on September 8, 1942, he was the son of the late Raymond C. Oliver Sr. and Freda Mae Boyd Oliver.Raymond proudly served his country as a United States Airforce veteran and had been a member of Evergreen Christian Church. A natural born teacher with an affinity for cars, he decided to educate future generations, teaching auto mechanics and drafting at Amherst County Public Schools. He had also been the ski maintenance manager for Wintergreen Resort.Raymond loved being outdoors and anything nature related, frequenting the woods and creeks. He also enjoyed working with wood, whether he was logging or spending time at the sawmill.He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth "Libby" N. Oliver; a daughter, Kim Mays (Mike) of Palmyra; granddaughters, Bridget Brooks (Hansford), and Caitlin Oliver (Caleb), both of Tyro; and a great-grandson, Jason Morris of Tyro.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Oliver.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Fairmont Crossing for all their care and support shown to their loved one.The family received friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967