Menu
Search
Menu
Nelson County Times
Nelson County Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr.
Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr.

July 8, 1930 - September 24, 2020

Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr., 90, of Charlottesville, formerly of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence. Born on July 8, 1930, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Robert L. Gunter Sr. and Louise Ragland Gunter. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Gunter.

Robert was a retired Navy Veteran of twenty years and attended Colonial Baptist Church in Charlottesville.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eunice Hamilton Gunter; a daughter, Brenda Gunter Knott; two sons, David L. Gunter and Steven D. Gunter; three sisters, Joyce Grabsch, Carolyn Thompson, and Cynthia Brown; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. graveside at Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Buckingham County, by Pastor Earl Ragland.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Nelson County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church
, Buckingham County, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Worked with Bob @ Post Office many years.33
Larry Garrison
September 27, 2020