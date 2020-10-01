Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr.July 8, 1930 - September 24, 2020Robert Lee "Bob" Gunter Jr., 90, of Charlottesville, formerly of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence. Born on July 8, 1930, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Robert L. Gunter Sr. and Louise Ragland Gunter. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Gunter.Robert was a retired Navy Veteran of twenty years and attended Colonial Baptist Church in Charlottesville.He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Eunice Hamilton Gunter; a daughter, Brenda Gunter Knott; two sons, David L. Gunter and Steven D. Gunter; three sisters, Joyce Grabsch, Carolyn Thompson, and Cynthia Brown; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A funeral service was held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. graveside at Maple Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Buckingham County, by Pastor Earl Ragland.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).