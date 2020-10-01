Robert Lee "Bobby" LyonDecember 19, 1938 - September 29, 2020On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, God called home one of his angels. Robert "Bobby" Lee Lyon, of Arrington, was the loving husband of Arlene Mantiply Lyon for 62 years.Bobby was born on December 19, 1938, in Covington, to Woodrow and Carrie Lyon. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lester Lyon, and son-in-law, Gordon Purvis.Bobby is survived by his devoted wife, Arlene; three daughters, Virginia Purvis (Gordon), Doris Stinson (Gary), and Martha Marrs (Ricky); stepdaughter, Kathy Mays (Donald); brother, Cecil Lyon; sisters, Mary Campbell (Roger) and Faye Evans; grandchildren, Kelley Ferguson (Clint), Ricky Marrs Jr., Katie Harshman (Zane), and Misty Ferguson (Bryan); and great-grandchildren, Hunter Woodson, Chase and Colton Ferguson, Waverly Ferguson, and Malachi, Anzley and Annalise Harshman.Bobby was a one of a kind person and was known for his strength and endurance. Along with others, he always told stories about the amazing feats of strength he displayed in his younger days. As he got older, his strong will helped him survive many health issues. Underneath his rough exterior, Bobby had a heart of gold and would give his shirt off of his back to anyone in need. Throughout his years, Bobby stayed busy doing things he enjoyed. He was a timber cutter at heart. He drove a school bus for 13 years and was the owner and operator of Arrington Mini Mart for the last 35 years. Bobby loved to deer hunt, work on the farm and attend shooting matches.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Lyon Family Cemetery in Arrington, with Pastor Carroll Martin officiating.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the funeral home.We will observe all Covid-19 precautions and face coverings will be required.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).