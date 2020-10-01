Rev. Robert Wayne Ownby
February 7, 1959 - September 9, 2020
The Reverend Robert Wayne Ownby, 61, passed away of natural causes on September 9, 2020, at his home in Faber, Virginia.
Loving son, brother, father, and proud Papa, Wayne was born on February 7, 1959, to Robert Wilson Ownby and Dorothy Mae Allen of Waynesboro, Virginia.
Wayne remained in Waynesboro for most of his adult life. He married TraDonna Lynn Martin in October of 1978. They had one child, a daughter, Tanasia Dawn. Wayne was a self-made man that worked hard to provide for his family. He began his professional life working at Central Virginia Rental and Stone Fort driving trucks. He continued to hone his carpentry skills at home while working other jobs including renovating his parents' house for his family. Wayne was an incredible carpenter and craftsman and realized that this was his passion. He created and owned several home restoration and construction businesses in his younger years employing many and helping to restore homes destroyed by fire and flood.
In 1994, Wayne moved to Nelson County, a place that he had always held dear. He made these mountains that were formerly his hunting grounds a home and has remained in Nelson since.
Wayne experienced much during his life; all experiences leading him to seek and find strength in the Lord. In 2011 he felt called to ministry. He began his study at Liberty University at the end of 2012. In 2016, Wayne was voted in as full time Pastor at Mt Shiloh Baptist Church. Pastor Wayne continued to minister to this congregation until he stepped down in August 2020 due to his declining health.
Pastor Wayne was known for his clever sense of humor and wholehearted laughter, but also had a serious, firm yet fair side; he was forthright and got straight to the point. He was known by many for his daily devotionals and words of encouragement. Pastor made it his mission to bring hearts to God and for them to know the love of Christ. He officiated many weddings, funerals, and other events ; and he saw many come to know Jesus. He would be absolutely overcome by the outpouring of love and empathy since his passing.
By his close family and friends Wayne is remembered as a kind, honest, loving, and softhearted man. Some have called him "a mountain of a man", others, "a legend", but those that knew him best called him "Hurricane Wayne". He was an amazing outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Some of his favorite moments were experienced from the heights of a tree stand or sitting in a blind with a turkey call in hand.
Wayne had many friends to "keep him out of trouble". Lenny Fralin, Mike Marshall, Jeremy Colvin, Ray Bibb and Mack Weaver, to name a very few of the many. The one that was most successful at keeping Wayne in check was his grandson, Fin. Wayne spent ample time talking with Fin about fishing lines and lures over FaceTime and in person and always planning their next big adventure. Barbara Martin, Wayne's dearest companion, stood by his side and supported him through his tough health battles, all the while bringing joy, laughter, and solid faith along the way.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Wilson) Ownby; mother, Dorothy (Dot) Mae Allen; and two brothers, David Lee, and Dale Ownby.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Tanasia, her husband, Chris, and their son, Wilson (Fin) Street; one sister, Cynthia (Ownby) Burnett and her son, Shannon Ownby; and by his beloved friend and companion, Barbara Martin.
Wayne leaves a lasting legacy and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance may be sent to The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia https://www.vawildlife.org/
Mt Shiloh Baptist church is planning a Going Home Celebration to honor his life on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. Please join us on the front lawn of Mt Shiloh Baptist Church, 614 Shiloh Loop, Faber, VA 22938.
Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovington, (434-263-4097).