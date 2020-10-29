Timothy Sean PearsonJuly 13, 1989 - October 20, 2020Timmy Pearson, 31, of Arrington, Va., passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 20,2020. His journey with Brain Cancer ended peacefully in his sleep.Timmy was born in Fairfax, Va. on July 13, 1989. He was the son of John David Pearson and Marcy Hamilton Pearson.Timmy was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert "Bob" Young (Pop Pop), and grandmother, Joan Young (Mom Mom).Timmy is survived by his son, Jeremiah Pearson; mother to Jeremiah, Kelly Taylor and her son, Brenden Moser; mother, Marcy Pearson and husband, Robert "Bob" Kleist; father, David Pearson and wife, Barb Pruitt; sister, Jennifer Wikler and husband, Josh Wikler; niece, Emma Wikler; nephew, Gavin Wikler; brother, Andrew Pearson and wife, Rachel Pearson; niece, Sophia Pearson; brother, Chipper (Chris) Pearson and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rinker; stepsister, Elizabeth "Biz" Moser and husband, Michael Moser; nephew, Chase Moser; and niece, Coralie Moser.Timmy worked and played on Wintergreen Mountain in Nelson County, Va. He was an avid snowboarder and fan of the snow. He loved baseball and the Baltimore Orioles. He was coach several years to his son, Jeremiah's baseball team. His proudest achievement in life was being a father to Jeremiah.A celebration of life will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 4 p.m. The celebration will be held at his brother, Andrew's home in Waynesboro, Va. The address is 2417 Forest Drive, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Please call (540) 836-3593 with any questions. This will be held outdoors, under a tent. Masks and social distancing will be present. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Send donations in Memory of Tim Pearson to P.O. Box 800668, Charlottesville, VA 22908.A special thanks goes to the Neuro-Oncology team at UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center and the Radiation Oncology team at the Moser Clinic in Charlottesville, Va. Tim's journey was led with the most caring hands and his family is forever grateful.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, (434-263-4097).