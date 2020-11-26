I will remember Mr. Hamner as a kind and thoughtful gentleman who loved his family dearly . I had the honor of meeting Mr. Hamner and his family one day while my father was doing some work for him . Being a young teenager , I never expected anything but a go through the motion introduction . Not true with Mr. Hamner. He extended his hand to greet me with a gentle , but firm handshake and a warm smile full of sincerity . What a lasting impression he made on a young teenager .

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family . My thoughts and prayers will be with you .

November 23, 2020