William Wallace "Bill" Hamner
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
William "Bill" Wallace Hamner

William "Bill" Wallace Hamner of Williamsburg, Va., passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Mr. Hamner was born in Rockfish, Virginia, on February 1, 1937, to Wallace Albert Hamner and Lauve Wright Hamner.

On December 27, 1962, he married Sarah Neblett Hamner of Bristol, Virginia, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. He graduated from the University of Richmond with a BS in Business.

Bill was, perhaps, best known in Hampton Roads as the founder of Hamner Development Company, a company he built from scratch. During his career he developed a significant portfolio of office properties in Oyster Point in Newport News, as well industrial properties throughout the region. However, friends, family, personal acquaintances, clients, and business associates will remember him best for the kindness, fairness, and generosity he shared with each of them.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Neblett Hamner of Williamsburg, Virginia. He also is survived by his daughter, Mary Katherine Hamner Black and her husband, Hugh R. Black, of Charlotte, North Carolina; as well as his son, William Wallace Hamner Jr. and his wife, Carmen Manning Hamner, of Williamsburg, Virginia. He is survived by his four grandchildren, Sarah Katherine Black, Samuel Orr Black IV, Katherine Anna Hamner, and Elizabeth Margaret Hamner.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Albert Hamner and Lauve Wright Hamner of Rockfish, Virginia; and his sister, Anne Hamner Bryant of Waynesboro, Virginia.

Due to the current uncertainties surrounding gathering restrictions occasioned by COVID 19, a funeral service will be held for immediate family only at Bruton Parish Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made, in Bill's name, to a favorite charity.
Published by Nelson County Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I will remember Mr. Hamner as a kind and thoughtful gentleman who loved his family dearly . I had the honor of meeting Mr. Hamner and his family one day while my father was doing some work for him . Being a young teenager , I never expected anything but a go through the motion introduction . Not true with Mr. Hamner. He extended his hand to greet me with a gentle , but firm handshake and a warm smile full of sincerity . What a lasting impression he made on a young teenager .
I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family . My thoughts and prayers will be with you .
November 23, 2020
Bill was the ultimate example of a true Southern Gentleman. He always had a wonderful smile and was so very kind and thoughtful in his dealings with everyone. We remember Bill as a fun loving neighbor with a twinkle in his eye for a fun time. We fondly think of the parties we shared as residents of 511RB, especially Halloween, Christmas and the occasional sunset cocktails on a Friday night. May he see God's glory.
Alan & Diane Lutz
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
We are very sad to hear of Mr. Hamners passing.
we have had the pleasure of working with him for over 30 years and he was always fair, honest, and a true gentleman.
the ANI family sends our sincere condolences to the Hamner family
Grant Owens
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Sarah
Myke and I would like to express our sincere sympathy on Bill's passing.
Bill was a friend, customer and truly one of the kindest men I have ever
known. To me, Bill was the definition of a True Gentleman. Our thoughts are also with Bill, Jr. and your daughter during this difficult time. May God Bless Your Family,
Rusty and Myke Bryant















November 23, 2020
I was extremely fortunate to know Mr. Hamner through my friendship with his son. What a true gentleman! My condolences to his wife and family. Rest In Peace, sir.
Michael James Jacobson
Friend
November 20, 2020
My dear sweet Mr.Hamner this is hard for me but I am so thankful I met you. I enjoyed our conversations and we shared many laughs. My favorite lady Mrs Sarah please know I'm here if you need anything. I love you and my prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Della Clayton
Friend
November 20, 2020