Alan Louis Fuchs



Alan Louis Fuchs, 73, of Doraville, Ga., peacefully passed away on October 25, 2020.



Alan was of the Catholic faith. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. He loved music, playing his flute, mandolin and guitar. He enjoyed astronomy and photography. Alan served as a past vice president of the AUSA Atlanta Chapter. He retired after 15 years of service with Pearle Vision.



Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius Louis Fuchs and Mary Alice McDermott Fuchs; brothers, Gerard and Lawrence; and sister, Ethel.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucille A. Fuchs of Doraville; daughter and son-in-law, Genna Cockerham and Heath of Monroe; grandchildren, James, Luke, Caroline, and Kathryn; lifelong friend, Michael Nanton of New York; as well as a host of extended family.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to The Atlanta Mission or The Salvation Army.



Published by Amherst New Era-Progress on Nov. 5, 2020.