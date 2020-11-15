Marguerite Faulkner Webster Singleton
March 25, 1920 - November 5, 2020
Marguerite Faulkner Webster Singleton of Amherst, 100, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was the daughter of Angus and Maggie Faulkner. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Frederick C. Webster and the Honorable Harold B. Singleton and her sister, Louise Massie.
She is survived by her two stepsons, Harold Singleton Jr. (Helen) of Mechanicsville, Va., and Morrison Singleton (Dianne) of Raleigh, N.C. She had five grandchildren, Todd, Richard, Mary Kay, Mark, and Catherine, ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandson. She also leaves a nephew, James Massie and a great niece, Paige Getz (Jared).
Marguerite considered her caregivers of many years, Nora Booker, Lucy Wilson and Sandra Fulcher, her family also. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers at Runk and Pratt Forest.
Marguerite was a long time member of Ascension Episcopal Church and retired from Heritage High School as a guidance counselor. She loved playing bridge with her bridge friends as well as being a member of and volunteering with many civic organizations.
Because of current conditions, funeral services will be private.
If you would like to remember Marguerite, a donation to the Amherst Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O.Box 193, Amherst, VA 24521, or Amherst Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 711, Amherst, VA 24521, would be appreciated.
.
.
